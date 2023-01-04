SBS News In Depth

US Republicans in uproar over choosing House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy listens as votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House

Kevin McCarthy listens as votes are cast for the next Speaker of the House

Published 4 January 2023 at 12:06pm
By Julien Oeuillet
World

In the United States, the House of Representatives has been adjourned without electing its new speaker. A small caucus of pro-Trump members are depriving Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of the majority he needs to take the seat.

