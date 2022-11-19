SBS News In Depth

US says Saudi prince has immunity

US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden (L) being welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 19 November 2022 at 1:03pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
US authorities have granted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman immunity from prosecution in the United States. The Biden administration says this is the norm for a head of state and is not built on the merits of a case filed against him by the fiance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

