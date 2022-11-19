US special counsel formed to lead Trump probes

FILE - Prosecutor Jack Smith at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. (Jerry Lampen/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Jerry Lampen/AP
Published 19 November 2022 at 2:35pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
A United States war crimes prosecutor - Jack Smith - has been appointed to serve as special counsel to oversee the US Justice Department investigations related to former president Donald Trump. The development comes three days after Mr Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024.
Published 19 November 2022 at 2:35pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share