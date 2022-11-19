SBS News In Depth

US special counsel formed to lead Trump probes

SBS News In Depth

Trump Justice Department

FILE - Prosecutor Jack Smith at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. (Jerry Lampen/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Jerry Lampen/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 2:35pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

A United States war crimes prosecutor - Jack Smith - has been appointed to serve as special counsel to oversee the US Justice Department investigations related to former president Donald Trump. The development comes three days after Mr Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024.

Published 19 November 2022 at 2:35pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Human rights lawyer Arif Hussein November 20 2022 SBS.jpg

A major hurdle removed for Afghan refugees seeking to bring their family members to Australia

Coach Sear-Shaeer Karimi at Street Football Tournament - November 20 2022 SBS .png

Migrants and refugees in Sydney have taken part in the annual Street Football World Cup

Germany COP27 Climate Summit

The COP-27 climate summit could be extended yet again over issue of a 'loss and damage' fund

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns