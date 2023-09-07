'Utter inhumanity': Zelenskyy condemns Russia for missile strike on outdoor market

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





An explosion in a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has killed at least 17 people and injured more than 30 others.





The explosion occurred in a busy street in the early afternoon when people were out shopping. [[About 2pm local time]]





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is blaming Russia for what's taken place in Kostyantynivka describing it as "utter inhumanity".





"They always strike in this region, and now they deliberately targeted the market, specifically the market. Therefore, defeating this terror, which can only be called Russian terror, is a task for all of us in the world, Ukrainians first and foremost, and our partners."





Mr Zelenskyy says the attack was in response to advances by Ukrainian forces.





“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area. There aren’t any military units nearby. The strike was deliberate. We understand that they are doing the same thing as before, whenever there are any positive advances by Ukrainian defence forces in that direction. Russians always target civilian people and civilian objects, where they reach with various types of missiles or artillery."





Local officials say eight market installations and some cars were destroyed with damage to 20 shops, an administrative building, an apartment building and some power lines.





This resident says there are civilians among the dead and injured.





"There was no military target here, this is a peaceful neighbourhood in the city centre. I saw at at least 10 dead and it's unknown how many more are inside the shops. There are many more who are wounded."





While another resident says the area played no military significance in the ongoing conflict.





"They are shooting at peaceful civilians. Are we soldiers here? Are we shooting at them? No! So why? They are just trying to destroy Ukrainian nation. I speak Russian. Sorry, I understand, but don't speak Ukrainian. Nevertheless. Why? Because we are Ukrainians? I was born here, I grew up here, I studied here, why? They are trying to liberate us from what?"





The United States has condemned the Russian missile strike.





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says until Russia decides to withdraw its troops from its neighbouring nation and end the what she calls senseless violence, the U-S will continue to support Ukraine.





"The Kremlin could end this war at any time, withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and our partners will stand united with Ukraine as long as it takes."





The attack came as U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where he announced more than $1.5 billion in assistance for Ukraine.





"The United States is committed to empowering Ukraine to write its own future in the crucible of President Putin's brutal and ongoing war, the United States and Ukraine have forged a partnership that is stronger than ever and growing every day. We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side and today, we're announcing new assistance totalling more than $1 billion in this common effort that includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance. In total, we committed over $43 billion in assistance, security assistance since the beginning of the Russian aggression."





The aid announced by Mr Blinken comes from money previously approved by U-S Congress.





President Joe Biden has requested another $32.8 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine for the final months of 2023, but it’s not clear how much, if any, will be approved.





Mr Blinken says the U-S will continue to stand by the side of the Ukrainian people in their plight.





"And my message today on behalf of President Biden and the United States to the Ukrainian people is just as we have stood with you to ensure your nation's survival over these past 20 months, so we will stand with you as you determine your future and rebuild a free, a resilient, a thriving Ukraine."





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued if the West cannot defeat the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then what is the war that the West can win?





Mr Kuleba participated in a joint press conference with the U-S Secretary of State.





The two men enjoyed a meal at a local McDonald's restaurant, with the franchise set to make a comeback in Ukraine.





The Ukrainian Foreign Minister says he believes the need for continued support and how the war ends is not just about his own country.





"I believe that the secretary (Blinken) and this (US) administration and both parties in the Congress understand that what is being decided here in Ukraine is not just about Ukraine - it's about the way the world will look like, because if Russia manages to succeed even partially, it will be a clear motivational signal, a clear encouragement to all other maligned forces across the globe to solve problems through the use of force."



