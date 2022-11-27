SBS News In Depth

Victorian Liberal leader quits after Labor's decisive election win

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Deputy Jacinta Allen address the media the day after their Labor Party’s decisive election win. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:22pm, updated 36 minutes ago at 8:29pm
By Sean Wales, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he's ready to get to work, after guiding Labor to a third election win in a row. Liberal leader Matthew Guy has announced he’ll step down, as his party again laments a disappointing election result

