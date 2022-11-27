Victorian Liberal leader quits after Labor's decisive election win

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Deputy Jacinta Allen address the media the day after their Labor Party’s decisive election win. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Published 27 November 2022 at 8:22pm, updated 36 minutes ago at 8:29pm
By Sean Wales, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he's ready to get to work, after guiding Labor to a third election win in a row. Liberal leader Matthew Guy has announced he’ll step down, as his party again laments a disappointing election result
