Violence escalates after second raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Israeli police carrying weapons patrol Al-Asqa Mosque.

Israeli police forces raid Al-Asqa Mosque on 5 April 2023. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Lebanon has launched its biggest rocket attack on Israel since 2006, causing Israeli forces to retaliate by launching an airstrike on the Gaza strip. It comes as Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Asqa Mosque for the second night in a row.

