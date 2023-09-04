Voice referendum: John Farnham's iconic song now the soundtrack of Yes campaign ad

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT:





(Audio excerpt of John Farnham's You're the Voice: "You're the Voice try and understand it, make a noise and make it clear!")





An unofficial Australian anthem.





Now, it's the soundtrack for a Yes campaign advertisement, supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





The ad pairs John Farnham's hit single 'You're the Voice' with transformative moments in Australian history.





It will run on television and social media ahead of a referendum on October 14.





Uluru Dialogue Co-Chair Megan Davis says the audience for the ad is all Australians.





"It's had a particular impact upon us because it's our generation. We were young when it came out. But it's for all Australians. The ad showcases an extraordinary number of incredible decisions that we've made as a nation that we were anxious about, but actually just led to a better Australia and we were all unified behind. And that's what the ad is about."





In a statement, Farnham says this song changed his life and he can only hope it might help change the lives of First Nations people for the better.





The collaboration marks the first time Farnham has allowed the iconic song to be used in an ad.





Nationals leader David Littleproud, who opposes the Voice, has used the advertisment as an opportunity to criticise the Yes campaign.





"Well, it goes to that very line that you're the voice trying to understand it. And in fact, Australians don't understand it because the Prime Minister hasn't been prepared to take them into his trust and table the legislation of the exact mechanics of how this would work.





"If he doesn't trust the Australian people, then why should they trust him? There's a real opportunity. We think, unfortunately, he's already divided the country. If it had just been about constitutional recognition. I think this would have passed with flying colours."





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has revealed he would hold a second referendum solely to enshrine First Nations recognition into the constitution, in the event the Voice fails to pass.





He was not clear on what form that constitutional recognition would take, saying he remains opposed to a Voice to Parliament.





The Liberal Party has said in the past it favours legislating local and regional voice bodies, and rejects the need for a national advisory group to parliament.





Mr Dutton says a second referendum is a promise he plans to take to the next election.





"We went to the last election in a number of elections before that, with that as our policy, and that will be our policy going into the next election as well. I think it's right and respectful to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution.





"We will work with the Labor Party to find a common ground. But the Prime Minister having this dummy spit, it reminds me of Kevin Rudd that this is the greatest moral challenge of our time, but if you don't get your own way, then everyone else can bugger off and I don't think that's in the best interests of Australians."





The federal opposition leader's plan to hold a second referendum has been criticised by politicians across the political spectrum - including by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie and Liberal MP Bridget Archer.





Yes campaigner Kirstie Parker, an adviser to the Uluru Dialogue, says Mr Dutton is being hypocritical.





"It demonstrates that the opposition leader is not listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have very clearly asked for something that will change our lives. Some people have said the referendum is an expensive exercise and yet here we have the opposition leader proposing to spend the same amount of money on something that would not change lives. That's the poorest investment of Australian taxpayers dollars."





Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says it's important to focus on the current referendum.





"We have a referendum. It's next month and we have an opportunity now to do this. What I know about Mr Dutton it's about politics for him. This is not about people. This is about politics and about his party and his political position. And I think this should be about people and what sort of country we want."



