Wagner Group: Who are the shadowy mercenaries accused of 'armed mutiny' by Russia?
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File) Source: AAP / AP
Once known as Vladimir Putin's 'chef', Yevgeny Prigozhin has emerged as key figure in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The outspoken billionaire and founder of the mercenary military group Wagner has ecalated his feud against the Russian military leadership, launching a tirade that was been met with sharp criticism from Russian state officials. They have called it the beginning of an armed civil conflict on the territory of Russia. The flashpoint threatens consequences for Prigozhin, Russia, and the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
