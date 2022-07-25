War in Ukraine enters its sixth month

A local resident walks past a crater made by a Russian bomb in Sivers'k. Volunteers distribute aid to local residents and provide evacuations to safety in the town of Sivers'k, which has been under heavy shelling on the eastern frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Photo by Laurel Chor / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 25 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling in the north, south and east, while pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports.
