Warnings as WHO declares pandemic end in sight

China: Nucleic Acid Test In Guiyang

A man is tested for COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Guiyang (AAP) Source: AAP / Costfoto/Sipa USA

Published 15 September 2022 at 6:39pm
By Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News

The World Health Organisation has declared the end is in sight for the covid pandemic, but is urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus, as death rates globally decline. While the announcement has been seen as positive by some, there is concern among others, including the AMA, that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

