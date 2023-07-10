Whakaari/White Island trial gets underway in NZ

The Whakaari-White Island volcano erupting, in New Zealand on 9th December 2019

The Whakaari-White Island volcano erupting, in New Zealand on 9th December 2019 Source: AAP / AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST / HANDOUT/EPA

The trial of some of those involved in the deadly 2019 Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption in New Zealand has begun. The disaster took the lives of 22 people, including 17 Australians. The charges allege defendants neglected a duty of care for the safety of onsite workers and tourists in the lead-up to the event.

