What barriers are faced by people from migrant communities entering politics?

Australia’s newly-elected MPs pose for a photograph at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 25 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Australia's 47th Parliament is the most culturally diverse yet. But the proportion of people from a non-European or an Indigenous background represented is still low. A new report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute has identified barriers migrant communities face towards joining politics, and is calling for more representation.
