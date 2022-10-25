SBS News In Depth

What barriers are faced by people from migrant communities entering politics?

SBS News In Depth

Australia’s newly-elected MPs pose for a photograph at Parliament House in Canberra

Australia’s newly-elected MPs pose for a photograph at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

Australia's 47th Parliament is the most culturally diverse yet. But the proportion of people from a non-European or an Indigenous background represented is still low. A new report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute has identified barriers migrant communities face towards joining politics, and is calling for more representation.

Published 25 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Demonstrations over the killing of Arshad Sharif

Anger over Pakistan journalist's death in Kenya

Rishi Sunak becomes the new Conservative party leader (AAP).jpg

First United Kingdom Prime Minister of Indian origin

People clean up after a shelling in southern Ukraine (AAP).jpg

West worries about Ukraine Russia escalation

Once a woman has been put in prison, she is more likely to return

The Too Hard Basket - Women in prison