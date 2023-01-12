SBS News In Depth

What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

China: Illustration: XBB.1.5 Strain

SUQIAN, CHINA - JANUARY 4, 2023 - Illustration: XBB.1.5 strain, January 4, 2023, Suqian, Jiangsu, China. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA

Published 12 January 2023 at 1:32pm, updated an hour ago at 1:39pm
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

Experts are warning Australians about a new Omicron strain of COVID called XBB.1.5, which has been labelled as the most transmissible subvariant so far

