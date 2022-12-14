What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean?

To create fusion ignition,laser energy is converted into X-rays, which then compress a fuel capsule until it implodes Source: AAP / Lawrence Livermore National Labo/ratoryCover Images
Scientists in California have announced a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, for the first time producing more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. So what is nuclear fusion, and why are some experts concerned?
