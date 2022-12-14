SBS News In Depth

What does the nuclear fusion breakthrough mean?

SBS News In Depth

U.S. Scientists Make Major Fusion Energy Breakthrough

To create fusion ignition,laser energy is converted into X-rays, which then compress a fuel capsule until it implodes Source: AAP / Lawrence Livermore National Labo/ratoryCover Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:24am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News

Scientists in California have announced a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, for the first time producing more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. So what is nuclear fusion, and why are some experts concerned?

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:24am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has pledged AU$ 2.8 million in support for Ukraine

Billions pledged to help Ukraine

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina is through - and Lionel Messi is the star

Only pigeons on the empty platforms at strike-hit Paddington station in London

Strikes bring UK to a halt as winter sets in

Amnesty's Agnes Callamard and Esteban Beltran during a media conference in Madrid

Spain, Morocco condemned by Amnesty over migrant deaths