What is Garma?

Around 2,000 people each year descend on Gulkula, a sacred place perched on top of an escarpment and surrounded by a stringy-bark forest - on the lands of the Gumatj clan.





It's the largest cultural exchange on the First Nations calendar.





Visitors are given a traditional welcome before guests are invited to the dancing area, known as the Bunggul grounds, for the ritual opening ceremony.





It’s the start of a four-day festival with a jam packed schedule of agenda-setting political discussions and cultural celebrations .





This year's theme is Djambatj or Yolngu Excellence.





After a two-year absence during the pandemic, this will be the 23rd Garma.





The annual event was conceived by the Yothu Yindi Foundation with the aim of improving standards of living for all First Nations people.





The late Djawa Yunupingu explained at last year's Garma festival:





"As I have said many times, all of our countrymen are linked together by our songlines. These songlines join us all and though so much has been taken, so much power remains in all of us. We can feel what has been taken from our countrymen, we can feel your pain and we stand together with you to find that pathway to unity."





The word 'Garma' means "two-way learning process".





It’s an invitation for non-Indigenous leaders to meet with and listen to First Nations voices on issues affecting them.





The Garrtjambal Auditorium is a key location at Garma.





It's a space where politicians, academics and community figures, like Independent politician ((mr)) Yingiya Mark Guyula, take to the stage to highlight major issues of the year.





"I want to ensure that there is urgency to work towards Voice, Treaty, and Truth.”





From Kevin Rudd in 2013 to Malcolm Turnbull in 2017, Anthony Albanese last year joined a growing list of Prime Ministers to attend.





"We should consider asking our fellow Australians something as simple but something as clear as this, do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?"





Across the camp grounds is a chance for visitors to fully immerse in cultural activities.





From weaving workshops to Yidaki playing, all are welcome to learn.





Deeper in the bush among the stringy-bark trees hangs the Gapan Gallery, an outpost of the Yirrkala art centre print studio.





As the sun sets each night, an eruption of movement on the sands of the sacred Bunggul site, a ceremonial close to the day's proceedings.



