What is in a good night's sleep? Researchers study the sleeping habits of young Australians
The study found that satisfaction with sleep and daytime alertness were both "essential aspects of sleep health for young adults". Source: AAP / MOODBOARD
Researchers behind one of the first comprehensive investigations of sleep habits of young Australians say it shows low sleep satisfaction may be a strong indicator for low mental and physical health. Sixty per cent of more than 1,200 young adults surveyed reported irregular sleep patterns, with a third sleeping less than the recommended seven to nine hours a night.
