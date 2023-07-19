What is in a good night's sleep? Researchers study the sleeping habits of young Australians

The study found that satisfaction with sleep and daytime alertness were both essential aspects of sleep health for young adults. (AAP).jpg

The study found that satisfaction with sleep and daytime alertness were both "essential aspects of sleep health for young adults". Source: AAP / MOODBOARD

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Researchers behind one of the first comprehensive investigations of sleep habits of young Australians say it shows low sleep satisfaction may be a strong indicator for low mental and physical health. Sixty per cent of more than 1,200 young adults surveyed reported irregular sleep patterns, with a third sleeping less than the recommended seven to nine hours a night.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Two men sitting on burnt ground

WMO warns of increased risk of deaths from extreme weather in Europe, Asia and US

A PET brain scan

Drug slows progression of early Alzheimer's

US warship in harbour

USS Canberra arrives in Sydney for historic commissioning

Cheng Lei wearing a green dress standing outside.

Cheng Lei's "nightmare" detention in China approaching three years and still no verdict