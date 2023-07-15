What is the Voice Referendum all about?

YES 23 VOICE CAMPAIGN SYDNEY

A supporter of the Yes vote for the Voice to Parliament referendum at an event in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Later this year, Australians will take part in a referendum where they will be asked to vote YES or NO in answer to the question: Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise the first peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice? But what exactly is the Voice, and what are the arguments for and against it?

