'What time is it in Lebanon?': Daylight Saving dispute leaves country with two time zones

epa10543987 The landmark clock tower of the Lebanese government palace (back) and the clock of the National Evangelical Church (front) are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 26 March 2023. The decision to delay the commencement of daylight savings time from the customary last Sunday in March to at the end of Ramadan on 21 April was announced by the government of Lebanon on 23 March. On 26 March, the move sparked widespread confusion as it was opposed by several Christian institutions, including the largest church in the country, the Maronite church. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Source: AAP / WAEL HAMZEH/EPA