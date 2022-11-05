What's at stake at COP27 climate talks in Egypt?

Workers walk past signage promoting this year’s United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27, adorns Peace Road, in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. As this year’s United Nations climate summit approaches, Egypt’s government is touting its efforts to make Sharm el-Sheikh a more eco-friendly tourist destination. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) Source: AP / Thomas Hartwell/AP
Published 5 November 2022 at 6:31pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS News
For more than a decade, developing nations on the frontline of climate change have been calling on wealthy, carbon polluting countries to pay for the damage. And it's hoped this year, there may finally be a breakthrough. The COP27 climate summit begins Sunday [[Nov 6]] in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheik. Set to dominate the agenda - the issue of who should pay for the “loss and damage” caused by a warming planet. It comes as Australia seeks to co-host the conference in 2026 along with Pacific Island Nations, who have long been calling richer nations to help foot the bill.
