While Indigenous Voice advocates hope for a Coalition change of heart, Dutton digs in

LINDA BURNEY KEN WYATT VOICE PRESSER

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and former Liberal Indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt speak to media at Kings Park, in Perth. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH

The shock resignation of a Liberal Party frontbencher has prompted a display of bipartisanship - of sorts - on the Voice to Parliament. Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney has met with her Liberal predecessor Ken Wyatt, to call on the Opposition leader to support the referendum. But Peter Dutton has other ideas, using a trip to central Australia to highlight why he believes the Voice won’t fix Indigenous disadvantage.

