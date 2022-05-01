Who is Greens leader Adam Bandt?

Adam Bandt has made headlines this election campaign for proposing a tax on billionaires, telling a journalist to "Google it, mate," and for presenting the Greens as an alternative to the traditional Australian two-party system that he says supports coal and gas. Mr Bandt, who was elected party leader in 2020 following the resignation of Richard Di Natale for family reasons, has continued to highlight the Greens' focus on environment and social justice.

