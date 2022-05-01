SBS News In Depth

Who is Greens leader Adam Bandt?

ADAM BANDT PRESS CLUB

Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt addresses the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: GARY RAMAGE/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 May 2022 at 6:40pm
Presented By Tom Canetti
Adam Bandt has made headlines this election campaign for proposing a tax on billionaires, telling a journalist to "Google it, mate," and for presenting the Greens as an alternative to the traditional Australian two-party system that he says supports coal and gas. Mr Bandt, who was elected party leader in 2020 following the resignation of Richard Di Natale for family reasons, has continued to highlight the Greens' focus on environment and social justice.
