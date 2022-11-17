Who launched the missile that struck a Polish village?

Members of the Police and citizens searching the fields near the village of Przewodow Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 17 November 2022 at 12:16pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
One day after a missile struck a village 16 kilometres inside Poland killing two people, investigators are at the site evaluating whether the missile was launched by Russia or by Ukraine. President Zelenskyy is calling for Ukrainian investigators to be part of the team looking into the incident as NATO says the missile was likely fired by Ukraine by mistake.
Published 17 November 2022 at 12:16pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share