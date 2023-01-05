WHO questions China's COVID-19 data

epa10378451 A woman wears a protective suit at the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, 26 December 2022. People from China's two biggest cities; Beijing and Shanghai have returned to work as the country's medical workers continue to battle a surge in Covid-19 with millions of new cases. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO Source: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO/EPA