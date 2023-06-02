Why the increase to the minimum wage may mean higher than expected interest rates

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Fair Work Commission has approved a 5.75% rise to the minimum wage, but some economists fear that combined with stronger than expected inflation, flat productivity and accelerating home prices, it will force the Reserve Bank to lift official interest rates more than first thought. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Jarden Group Chief Economist Carlos Cacho for his take, plus Tony Sycamore from IG Markets explains the impact on the sharemarket.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - The boss, pay rise, salary, meeting (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: How to ask for a pay rise as few bosses are making inflation-matching offers

OTM - stocks, markets, inflation, currency (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Inflation rises ahead of RBA interest rate decision

OTM - airport, travel, tourism, aircraft, airlines (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Consumers trading down but still flying

OTM - Generic 1 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Investors welcome tentative US debt ceiling deal