Why the increase to the minimum wage may mean higher than expected interest rates
The Fair Work Commission has approved a 5.75% rise to the minimum wage, but some economists fear that combined with stronger than expected inflation, flat productivity and accelerating home prices, it will force the Reserve Bank to lift official interest rates more than first thought. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Jarden Group Chief Economist Carlos Cacho for his take, plus Tony Sycamore from IG Markets explains the impact on the sharemarket.
