Will a 'hair-raising moment' from this World Cup inspire future footballers?

FIFA WWC MATILDAS SQUAD PRESENTATION

Sam Kerr of the Matildas (right) during Australia’s Final Squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 public appearance at Federation Square in Melbourne (AAP) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Australia's future footballers is tangible, healthy - and it's already playing out at local community clubs. This Women's World Cup is the first to be held in the southern hemisphere, and is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Focus and inspiration is running hot, on show at the inaugural Lisa De Vanna Cup in Western Australia.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A patient holds a nurse's hand

Pilot program boosts case for 'care navigators' in nursing

Woman at window

First Wellbeing Framework suggests Australians are happier, healthier, richer - or are we?

OTM - Generic 4.jpg

SBS On the Money: Tech stocks weigh on ASX & reporting season preview

QUEENSLAND NAPLAN

Are the new NAPLAN reports easier to understand?