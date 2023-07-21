Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Will a 'hair-raising moment' from this World Cup inspire future footballers?
Sam Kerr of the Matildas (right) during Australia’s Final Squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 public appearance at Federation Square in Melbourne (AAP) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The impact of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Australia's future footballers is tangible, healthy - and it's already playing out at local community clubs. This Women's World Cup is the first to be held in the southern hemisphere, and is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Focus and inspiration is running hot, on show at the inaugural Lisa De Vanna Cup in Western Australia.
