With 100 days to go, FIFA changes World Cup start date

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks before the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, on April 1, 2022. This season will be unique in the 135-year history of domestic leagues in Europe. They will stop for a month or more while players leave for Qatar and the first World Cup ever in the European winter. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Source: AP / Hassan Ammar/AP