Women Making Waves: A deep dive with surfer Lucy Small
Source: Supplied / Maddie Mennings
Women across the world are leading a movement for greater recognition in board sports. This is our deep dive with surfer and activist Lucy Small. The 29 year-old shares her story which first began when she called out unequal prize money at a surf competition in Australia, before making her way to Ghana where she visited women and girls carving out their own space in surfing and skating.
