Women Making Waves: A deep dive with surfer Lucy Small

Surfer Lucy Small with Ghanaian surfer girls (Supplied-Maddie Mennings).jpg

Source: Supplied / Maddie Mennings

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Women across the world are leading a movement for greater recognition in board sports. This is our deep dive with surfer and activist Lucy Small. The 29 year-old shares her story which first began when she called out unequal prize money at a surf competition in Australia, before making her way to Ghana where she visited women and girls carving out their own space in surfing and skating.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Toddler obesity study

Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

APTOPIX Nashville School Shooting

Former student shoots six dead at Tennessee school

DAVID POCOCK HOUSING RALLY

Climate bill fast-tracked, but housing legislation stalls

OTM - Generic, Money, accounts (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Are we spending more for less? Plus the lithium sector on fire