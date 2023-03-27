Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Women making waves: A movement for recognition in board sports
Source: Supplied / Maddie Mennings
Women across the world are creating a movement for greater recognition in board sports. Activist Lucy Small created a campaign for sporting equality when she called out receiving less prize money than her male counterpart during a competition in 2021 at Sydney's Northern Beaches. She has now visited women and girls thousands of kilometres away in Ghana, who are also carving out their own space in surfing and skating.
