Women still aren't earning the same as men

Women at work are still earning less than men doing the same job

Published 13 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Sarah Conte, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Allan Lee
Progress has stalled when it comes to the gender pay gap. The Workplace Gender Equality Agency says the pay difference between women and men remained at 22.8 per cent last financial year. That means on average women earned $26,596 dollars less than men

