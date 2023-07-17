Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Women's football still lags financially
The Matildas during an Australia team training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE
The Matildas have released a video ahead of the start of the Women's World Cup this week, reflecting on what they have fought for at past tournaments and demanding more action on continued inequality in the game. This includes lower prize money for the women's tournament, at around a quarter of the amount offered at the men's tournament last year. Players and experts are saying that FIFA must honour its commitments to gender equality in football, if the biggest women's sporting event in history is to have a lasting impact.
