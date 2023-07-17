Women's football still lags financially

The Matildas have released a video ahead of the start of the Women's World Cup this week, reflecting on what they have fought for at past tournaments and demanding more action on continued inequality in the game. This includes lower prize money for the women's tournament, at around a quarter of the amount offered at the men's tournament last year. Players and experts are saying that FIFA must honour its commitments to gender equality in football, if the biggest women's sporting event in history is to have a lasting impact.

