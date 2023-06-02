Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Workers and unions cheer Fair Work's wage decision; businesses unhappy
Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar speaks to media at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Fair Work Commission has made a decision on the nation's minimum wage. It's decided 2.7 million Australian workers will receive a 5.75 percent increase, while around 200,000 of the lowest paid workers will receive a 8.6 percent increase from July 1st.
