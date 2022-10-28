World enters 'most dangerous decade' - Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum Source: Getty / SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
Published 28 October 2022 at 11:31am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
President Vladimir Putin has spoken at length in Moscow claiming he wishes for there to be less enmity between the east and west as the world enters a dangerous decade of change where east and west need to respect one another. He also says he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Published 28 October 2022 at 11:31am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share