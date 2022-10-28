SBS News In Depth

World enters 'most dangerous decade' - Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum Source: Getty / SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Published 28 October 2022 at 11:31am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

President Vladimir Putin has spoken at length in Moscow claiming he wishes for there to be less enmity between the east and west as the world enters a dangerous decade of change where east and west need to respect one another. He also says he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

