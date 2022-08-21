SBS News In Depth

World-first program to offer free DNA screenings for cancer and heart disease risk

The pilot program has been funded to screen 10,000 young Australians for genetic mutations that cause cancer and heart disease. Source: Supplied

Published 21 August 2022 at 5:44pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Free DNA screening is to be offered to thousands of young Australians to identify people at high risk of some cancers and heart disease - potentially saving many lives through early detection and preemptive measures. The pilot program could also save the health system considerable costs through prevention.

