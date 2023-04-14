World Transplant Games using sport to show the power of organ donation

German athlete and heart transplant recipient Elmar Sprink. (Supplied).jpg

German athlete and heart transplant recipient Elmar Sprink. Source: Supplied

Athletes from around the world are heading to Perth this week to prove that losing an organ is no barrier to participation in sport. The World Transplant Games is giving recipients and donors the chance to display their resilience and raise awareness about the importance of registering as an organ donor.

