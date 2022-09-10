Wreath-laying ceremony held at Parliament House for Queen Elizabeth

Wreaths are seen beneath a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Tributes have continued to flow from Australians for Queen Elizabeth the Second. In Canberra, politicians have taken part in a ceremony in her honour at the Federal Parliament. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also revealed that he has spoken with his UK counterpart Liz Truss, sharing a "deep sadness" over the death of the monarch.
Published 10 September 2022 at 6:57pm
By Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
