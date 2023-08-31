Yes and No: Voice Referendum volunteers take to the streets

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





The 'Yes' campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has wasted no time getting out and about in swing states - with over 30,000 volunteers signed up to encourage people to vote 'Yes'.





On the first official day of campaigning, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Nationals Leader David Littleproud are targeting the regions, campaigning against the Voice.





In Sydney, Director of the YES23 campaign Dean Parkin says excitement for the referendum is building.





"Well, obviously yesterday, a very momentous day in this campaign for constitutional recognition through the voice, seeing the Prime Minister announced the date giving us that October 14 date very much sets the nation on the pathway to the referendum. We've already been out there campaigning as the Yes campaign and as you can see today, going from Adelaide to Hornsby train station today having further conversations with voters on the ground a tremendous vibe out here."





Australians will head to the polls on the 14th of October to decide whether to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in Australia's constitution.





Recent polling suggests a shift in support for the voice in South Australia toward the 'yes' vote, and Tasmania leaning towards a 'no' vote.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Hobart, targeting crucial marginal Liberal seats.





Mr Albanese says he's confident Tasmanians will vote 'Yes'.





"I'm very positive about how the vote will go in Tasmania and throughout the country. This is a very clear and simple proposition. This is a proposition to recognise First Nations people in our Constitution and listen to them about matters that affect their lives so as to get better results. That is what this is about. It's an opportunity to lift the whole nation up. It should be a moment of national unity and I'm very pleased that every Premier and chief minister is supporting a yes vote."





New South Wales and Victoria are expected to vote 'Yes', while Western Australia and Queensland are leaning towards a 'No' vote.





Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney has been campaigning for the 'Yes' vote in Brisbane.





She says the 'Yes' campaign will have a significant presence in Queensland during the next six weeks - in an effort to combat polling.





"I have enormous faith in this state. This state is going to be loud and clear about decency, about justice, and about doing the right thing. I have got no doubt about that. The next six weeks is about us getting out, making sure that people understand the significance of this referendum."





Voters in Brisbane told N-I-T-V they'd like more information before making a decision.





VOX-POP 1: “I don't know just it's all confusing. Really. Yeah, I am happy the way I am, I pay my rent.”





VOX-POP 2: “I'm still not sure I haven't heard enough yet about it.”





VOX-POP 3: “I might say yes, go yes... might as well.”





VOX-POP 4: “For me, it's a question of social justice and overdue justice.”





VOX-POP 5: “Definitely a strong yes. I'm actually also a volunteer for the yes campaign.”





VOX-POP 6:” I'll definitely be voting yes. I think it's definitely important for us indigenous fellas to have a say in Parliament."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has been encouraging voters to say 'No' to the Voice in the central Queensland city of Rockhampton alongside Nationals Leader David Littleproud.





He says those who don't know which way to go, should vote no.





"That's quite remarkable that the PM is spending $450 million on this voice referendum when we know that, in the end, it will split Australians. Right down the middle. The Prime Minister is embarking on a path which will divide our country not unite it. And that is deeply concerning. I want to make sure that we have a respectful debate in this country. And I want to make sure that it's respectful through the provision of information and detail that people can understand before they cast their vote."





Mr Dutton has criticised the way the Prime Minister has been treating the public.





"I think the most important thing to concentrate on at the moment is to make sure that the Australian public has the information they need to cast an informed vote. The Prime Minister needs to show leadership by providing that information. You can't go to a referendum six weeks out with no information on the table, and him saying, Oh, this is just an idea. It's a simple proposition. You don't have to worry about the detail or sort that out later on. Australians aren't stupid, and the Prime Minister treating Australians like mugs, I just don't think he's going to fly because people want to have a respectful debate. They want the information so that they can make an informed judgement. And whether they vote yes or no, I respect that."





