Yes campaigners buoyed but No camp confident of victory

Side by side, political foes of all stripes gathered in Sydney united in support of the Voice.







From former Liberal New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell.





"This is a mass movement by people who are united, Indigenous Australians, multicultural Australians, those people that look more like me than others, but all united for recognition to deliver a united better in fair Australia."





To the state's current Labor Energy Minister Penny Sharpe.





“Holding hands with our Aboriginal brothers and sisters and aunties and uncles who are working us to take this very important step. A step of recognition, a step of actually giving to the issues they care about. We show what unity looks like. We show how when we work together, we can be more powerful than we've ever thought we could be.”





And independent MP Alex Greenwich.





"The excitement that was there on the weekend reminded me of five years ago with the marriage equality campaign. The energy and excitement from Australians from all walks of life to shape our nation as a fairer, more equal and better place is certainly there.”





Federal counterparts - like Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young - also buoyed by the weekend turnout.





"Right across the country (Cheers) Everyday Australians stepping forward with their hearts and their minds and knowing that voting yes, on October 14, is the right thing to do. It's the time to do it. It's important to do it."





Independent MP Allegra Spender says it's a chance to write the next chapter in the country's history.





"Where we come together, the three strands, of our Indigenous brothers and sisters, all our British institutions, all our multicultural Australians and we bring them together into a future, unified Australia."





After a string of bad polls for the Yes campaign, Indigenous leader Noel Pearson believes the weekend showed momentum was shifting.





"They turned up for unity, they turned up for hope and optimism for the country and they turned up to change the constitution for the better. The inclusion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as first people of Australia in the Australian constitution is the unfinished business for the nation."





But opponents of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament remain unimpressed.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton hitting out at Anthony Albanese's handling of the referendum.





"This train wreck of a campaign that the Prime Minister is presiding over has seen 60 / 40% support for the voice dropped to 40/ 60 against. I don't think people are voting no on the 14th of October because they are against helping Indigenous Australians. Quite the opposite. I don't think they are against recognising Indigenous Australians in the Constitution. But they are against the Voice."





The No camp is dealing with contradictions within its own ranks after campaigner Warren Mundine expressed his support for treaties and changing the date of Australia Day.





Arguments that have been used against the Yes case.





Peter Dutton forced to distance himself from Mr Mundine's stance.





"I've been very clear that a government I lead will not enter into billions of dollars worth of treaty negotiations that will just see which lawyers in Sydney and Melbourne get richer."





With Federal Parliament not in session, the Yes campaign is hoping its message will resonate more on the ground.





There are now just under four weeks to go and the Australian Electoral Commission says since the referendum announcement there have been more than 240-thousand enrolment transactions submitted.





