Zelenskyy hails Ukrainian fighters as heroes

Zelensky meets with Director General of the IAEA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 8 September 2022 at 1:10pm
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Ukraine's president has hailed Ukrainian fighters as heroes, reporting they've taken back control of parts of the country from Russian forces.

