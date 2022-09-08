Zelenskyy hails Ukrainian fighters as heroes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 8 September 2022 at 1:10pm
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Ukraine's president has hailed Ukrainian fighters as heroes, reporting they've taken back control of parts of the country from Russian forces.
