Zelenskyy says his forces make further gains in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian policemen inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently recaptured city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv. (AAP)

epa10223933 Ukrainian policemen inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently recaptured city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv's area, Ukraine, 04 October 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY Source: AAP / VASILIY ZHLOBSKY/EPA

Published 5 October 2022 at 11:56am
By Tom Canetti
Russia continues its conscription of citizens to fight in Ukraine, and the United States has pledged a new aid package to Ukraine worth $961 million.

