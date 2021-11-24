SA expects COVID will come with visitor influx: Marshall

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen SA expects COVID will come with visitor influx: MarshallPlay03:27EnglishSBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Adelaide airportGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.34 MB)Published 24 November 2021 at 3:48pmBy Peggy Giakoumelos South Australia's Premier says it's likely coronavirus will return to the state as more people arrive with the easing of border rules.Published 24 November 2021 at 3:48pmBy Peggy GiakoumelosSHARELatest podcast episodesSBS On the Money: Impact of Ukraine, floods and omicron on shares and economyJoe Biden delivers his first State of the Union addressClimate change doesn't just threaten our future - it threatens our past, tooClimate change to fuel more extreme bushfires says IPCC report