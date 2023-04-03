'Problems elsewhere': Scott Morrison posts cheery pic as Liberals mourn by-election loss

Former party leader Scott Morrison has posted a cheery message to his Facebook as the Coalition deals with a historic defeat in the Aston by-election.





Labor's Mary Doyle beat Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell on Saturday with a 6.4 per cent swing in the federal seat the Liberals had held since 1990.





The by-election was held following the resignation of former education minister Alan Tudge and means the Liberals are now down to just two seats in metropolitan Melbourne.





Liberal MP Keith Wolahan told the ABC "as a party we need to keep our cool" and "reflect on the message that was given".



Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the party had to rebuild its base in Melbourne, saying that it had "suffered terribly" from brand issues in Victoria.





But former prime minister Mr Morrison, sharing a picture of a meat pie at an NRL game on Sunday, was in high spirits, making a seemingly fleeting reference to the party's woes.





“How good! Problems elsewhere but Sharks lead by 6, but almost 20mins still to play. #upup #perspective,’’ he said on Facebook on Sunday evening.



"Did you see what happened in Aston???" one supporter commented, following up with a number of heart emojis.





It's the first time in a century a sitting government has won a seat from the opposition in a by-election.





The Labor Party called the result a huge endorsement of the Albanese government.





Mr Dutton has accepted responsibility for the party’s defeat but said he had no plans to step down as party leader.



Just hours before the loss was officially called, Mr Morrison posted to his Facebook a picture of him alongside Liberal NSW MP Mark Speakman at a local rugby game.





"Was also good to catch up with my state colleague Mark Speakman. A lot to chat about," Mr Morrison said.





Last August, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that senior Liberals were casting their eye to members of the NSW government to potentially take over from the former prime minister in his seat of Cook.



One of the names mentioned at the time was that of Mr Speakman, who is the NSW member for Cronulla, a suburb that falls in the electorate of Cook.



