Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher speaking to media

The budget's cost of living package will top $14 billion. This is what we know so far

Politics

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS

Millions of Australians to get 'several hundred dollars' in energy bill relief in budget

Australia

A man with a suit and tie speaks at a press conference.

Fossil fuel tax changes set to give $2.4 billion boost to federal budget

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks while sitting at a desk.

Labor and Greens in housing stand-off, as renters warned they could be locked out for life

Politics

08:39
Budget 2023: Jim Chalmers questioned ahead of budget

Budget 2023: Jim Chalmers questioned ahead of budget

Australia

02:16
Journalist reports on the Treasurer Jim Chalmers pre-empting expectations regarding the upcoming budget.

Treasurer tempering expectations ahead of Tuesday's Budget

Politics

02:40
Journalist reports on the impact the recent interest rate hike will have on the federal budget.

A surprise rate hike ahead of the budget

Politics

02:35
Report on jobseeker allowance payments in the lead up to the federal budget.

Labor's under pressure to be more generous to Jobseekers

Australia

04:31
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers

What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?

Australia

04:10
PHILIP LOWE RBA BOARD DINNER

Federal Budget next week needs to tread a fine line

Politics

03:48
RBA REVIEW

Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

Australia

03:50
JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Possible rise in Jobseeker rate for people over 55

Australia

3 min read
Politics

Cost of living relief in the budget may harm this one aspect of the economy

The government has hinted it might raise JobSeeker payments, but this could contribute to inflation, economists say.

Read story

Explainers

Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher

Billions saved in spending audit offers 'significant' boost to budget, Katy Gallagher says

Australia

Graphic showing Anthony Albanese and Kyle Sandilands superimposed over a nightclub.

The DJ, the PM, and the wedding: How Kyle Sandilands is involved in a pre-budget fight

Politics

Two men wearing suits and ties standing at lecterns.

The government is under pressure to raise JobSeeker. Could you live on it?

Politics

Container of medication

Millions of Australians will soon pay less for prescription medication. Here's how

Australia

Audio: On the Money

11:36
SBS On the Money rates

SBS On the Money: The threats to the RBA's forecasts and record profits for ANZ and Macquarie

12:53
OTM - generic 6, business, CBD, skyscrapers.jpg

SBS On the Money: Why NAB's record $4bn half year profit disappointed

Australia

14:55
OTM - Reserve Bank, interest rates (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: Surprise RBA rate rise and Qantas names new CEO

Australia

14:03
OTM - Housing market, real estate (Getty-SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Further signs Australia's property market has already bottomed

Australia

App Store
Other ways to listen

More
Other ways to listen

More
Other ways to listen

More
Other ways to listen

On Demand
On Demand
Mind Your Health

An SBS wellbeing initiative

Showcasing diverse perspectives on mental, physical and community health in Australia while improving the visibility of pathways of support and assistance to diverse sections of Australia.