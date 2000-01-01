Anusha Duray

Acquisitions Manager

Anusha is a skilled producer. Most recently she was the Executive Producer of the television series The Whole Table starring Oscar winner Taika Waititi, Miranda Tapsell, Nakkiah Lui, Rhoda Roberts, Shari Sebbens and many other award-winning artists. She also worked as a producer of The Wake, an interactive film installation premiering at Tandanya National Aboriginal Gallery and Vivid Sydney in 2022. She is a recipient of the Chief Executive Women in Leadership Scholarship. Anusha is a current member of Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce, The Oceanian TV Symposium and The Aboriginal Women’s Consultation Network. She is a proud cinephile.