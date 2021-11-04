8 Blak businesses to buy from this month

Indigenous businesses are flourishing, and with #BuyBlak Friday happening later this month it's a great time to support them.





The unique perspectives of First Nations artists, designers and entrepreneurs are rightly celebrated. The fun and exciting products they put out are also a way for you to celebrate your culture, or signal you're an ally of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





There's so many Blak entrepreneurs putting out awesome products across the continent, but here's a selection of some to buy from this November.



Ngumpie weaving

These necklaces are hand woven using traditional techniques passed down from generations. Founded and run by Barkindtji woman Tegan Murdoch, Ngumpie Weaving is a family affair. Ngumpie is the Barkindtji word for 'beautiful', the name Tegan's Nan always used for her, while mum Margaret taught her the cultural practice.





“I use weaving as a way to connect back to culture while living away from home and my family,” she said.





Now Tegan is sharing the joy, and her business offers merchandise, workshops and personalised pieces. You can buy Aboriginal flag earrings, emu feather baskets, t-shirts, totes and more. In keeping with the connections that practising this culture has always fostered, the workshops offer an opportunity for staff bonding, an educational experience for students or just fun with friends.



Nungala creative

It's hard to miss this adventurous design company's works lately. You've probably seen their distinctive heart-shaped Aboriginal flag merch, or maybe you caught their daring threads at the First Nations Fashion Week, or one of their deadly ad campaigns.





These guys do it all. Warumungu Wombaya woman Jessica Johnson started the company to offer exciting designs with a distinctively Aboriginal voice.





One look at their work across print, merch, animation, illustration, social, broadcast and brand development says they're nailing it. Check out their work.



Marara designs

Marara has heaps of Wiradjuri educational games for kids, plus any number of other gifts. Desperately looking for last-minute present ideas? Marara has all the right answers! Wiradjuri woman Shelby-Rae offers an impressive array of products celebrating her beloved culture. Chopping boards, key rings, hats, bags... You'll just have to go check out the range.



But the really cool stuff is for kids! Shelby has three boys, and her drive to give them a love for their culture inspired the Marara kids' games. These include flash cards, puzzles and guessing games based on learning Wiradjuri language, all with super cute illustrations. And there's a boomerang mobile!



Koorie Circle

These mob-only earrings will let people know you're not playing. Bling Bling! Signal your pride in culture with these striking earrings, made by Gunditjmara woman Laura Thompson and her daughter Rose.





Aboriginal flag studs are joined by vibrantly coloured depictions of cultural elements like boomerangs, campfires, meeting places and more (check out the 'Sovereign' earrings for mob only).





A big emphasis for these guys is the natural environment: other designs include gum leaves, long neck turtles, kookaburras and possums. Our favourites are the flashy Serpents !



Jala Jala Treats

'Very good!' That's what 'jala jala' means, and it's a tasty name for this food and catering company specialising in the native bounty of this continent.





Run by Yamatji Noongar woman Sharon Brindley (who you might know from Cooee Cafe on the Mornington Peninsula), there's plenty of delicious treats for you to gift or enjoy yourself.





There's native sea celery mustard pickle, small leaf tamarind jam, the gourmet lemon pepper salt blend and heaps more, including accessories for your kitchen.



Sissii Cosmetics

Check out the sweet tones of Sissii's lipgloss bundles. Check out the Blak beauty on Sissii's homepage, then spoil yourself with a purchase while you're there. These guys have your beauty needs covered. Makeup, lashes, skin care and accessories are all covered, plus they've got a whole range of glitter to really add a dash of glam to your look.





The world is waking up to what we've always known: Blak is beautiful! And if you want to go that extra mile, Sissii can help. Their range of melanin-friendly tones will have you feeling your oats.



Check out their fun lipgloss bundle !



Coffin Birth

Check out the powerful messages on Charlotte's stuff. Charlotte Allingham's work is staunch!





The Wiradjuri Ngiyampaa woman's beautiful illustrations have incredible power: they often depict confronting situations, and the response of strong Blak women to those situations.





The strength of these artworks really has to be seen to be believed, and Allingham offers a range of products displaying them: prints, tarot cards, clothes and mugs, plus a whole book of fantasy-themed illustrations.



Check out her zines too!



Haus Of Dizzy

Nuff said. You'll get dizzy looking at the super fun collection of this jewellery designer Kristy Dickinson, the self-styled 'Queen of Bling'.





The colours and styles POP, plus there's a whole heap of ways for you to express yourself with the Wiradjuri woman's collection: whether you're proudly Blak, an ally, LGBTQI+, or wanting to rep some Matriarch pride, it's all here.





There's more than jewellery too, with plenty of accessories up for grabs, or the Haus of Dizzy workshops where you can construct your own bling!

