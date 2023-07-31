14 new Victorian schools will be named in local First Nations languages

From the Wadawurrung words, ‘Nganboo Borron' meaning ‘children first, nurturing on your shoulder’, to the Bunurong word ‘Topirum’ meaning 'star', new schools in Victoria are set to be named in various local Aboriginal languages.





The Victorian Labor Government has announced Aboriginal language names will be used for all 14 new government schools due to open next year.



The move marks the first time the new school naming process consulted on a short-list of Aboriginal language names receiving more than 7,000 submissions.





Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins visited Yarrabing Secondary College in Aintree to announce the names of the new schools.





“These 14 new schools will ensure growing communities have a great local education for their kids and a unique connection to the land through their Indigenous names," said Ms Hutchins.





The announcement of the school names follows a policy change in March to introduce new requirements including mandatory consultation with Traditional Owner groups and extending the use of the Engage Victoria platform for public consultation on new names.



Several other schools with Aboriginal names also opened earlier this year including Barrawang PS, Karwan PS, Kurrun PS, Nearnung PS, Wayi School and Ngarri PS, and the Minister approved the renaming of Moreland PS to Merri-bek PS.





The names of the new schools (and their interim names) are:



Yarrabing Secondary College (Aintree Secondary School)

Dharra School (Aintree Specialist School)

Topirum Primary School (Alexander Boulevard Primary School)

Laa Yulta Primary School (Black Forest East Primary School)

Binap Primary School (Brookfield Primary School)

Banum Warrik Primary School (Lockerbie Central Primary School)

Walcom Ngarrwa Secondary College (Lollypop Creek Secondary College)

Nganboo Borron School (Lollypop Creek Specialist School)

Yubup Primary School (Merrifield South Primary School)

Kurmile Primary School (Officer Brunt Road Primary School)

Brinbeal Secondary College (Riverdale Secondary School)

Wimba Primary School (Tarneit North Primary School)

Warreen Primary School (Truganina North Primary School)

Bemin Secondary College (Truganina North Secondary School).

The names of four new kindergartens will also follow suit.





Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-prep, Ingrid Stitt welcomed the use of Aboriginal languages in naming the new schools.





"We are so proud that our new kinder names reflect the land that they are on – and help our littlest learners understand the role First Nations' Victorians play in our heritage and history," said Ms Stitt.





The names of the four new kindergartens will be Laa Yulta Primary School Kindergarten, Wimba Primary School Kindergarten, Warren Primary School Kindergarten and Murnong Kindergarten.



