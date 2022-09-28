5 of my favorite Koori Knockout moments: Dean Widders looks back

I've been around the Koori Knockout my whole life. I trained alongside adults when I was as young as 10, played my first game with my Dad, and went up against cousins and family in Knockouts through the years.





The Knockout is always a memorable time, and I've seen plenty of stellar moments through the years. Here's a few magic moments everyone will remember, and some personal memories I'll never forget.



My first Knockout

Being an Anaiwan man, growing up in Armidale, I was always going to play for the Narwan Eels.





I was all of 15 when I played my first game, going up against the men. Playing in Moree that year, Narwan drew the home team, the Boomerangs. Everyone knows the infamous rivalry between those two teams. Part of that is the fact that we've got plenty of family in Moree, and you never let your mob beat you! Those are the rules.





I played starting hooker. Although I was young, I didn't feel afraid at all going up against the men, because I was playing with my cousins, my uncles and my Dad, who was telling everyone he'd kill them if they touched me! So I felt safe, and I could just rip into playing footy.





I've never played another game of footy where the intensity was that high. It was fiery; there was a packed crowd and they were going wild.





It's the only time Moree has ever beaten the Eels in a Knockout game. Age was a factor; our team was too young (me) and too old (my Dad and uncles).





But I didn't mind so much about losing. I was on the field with Merv Tighe, Chris Binge, Matty Munro, the McGrady boys. These were players I had looked up to for years. It was a dream come true.





Dean Widders and Dennis Moran after winning the Knockout over 20 years ago.

The most magical KO moment

Yuin Monaro were down 20-12 against the Boomies, with less than three minutes left on the clock.





Scott Laurie caught the kickoff, and everyone expected him to take the hit up, but he got to the line and kicked a grubber straight through. He picked it up and found Aaron Brierley, who was a strong outside back for Yuin and he ran the length of the field, and Dane Tarere scored. He converted the try, and then amazingly they repeated that feat for a stunning comeback.





Scotty shocked everyone that a front rower had this amazing skill to go to the line and take a risk. It was unbelievable.





Another honourable mention has to go to Josh Addo-Carr playing for the Redfern All Blacks. I played in that game: we were down with seconds on the clock, and being honest, I'd given up.





Josh stole the ball from NAB with ten seconds to go. He gained an extra six metres to be 48 from the try line, we got the penalty and Shane Molan kicked a goal to draw even on the siren. Redfern won in extra time.





His desire to keep competing, and push right up until the siren when others had accepted defeat, was incredible. That's what it's all about: playing to the end to give your team a chance.



KO's biggest upset

Seeing a stacked side get taken down is always a thrill.





That happened to the Newcastle Yowies one year in Dubbo. They were beaten by Goodooga/Brewarrina, there was a lot of NRL players on the Yowie's team, and they got done!





That happened to the Yowies in the early years, they'd go to the Knockout with a stacked side and get beaten. I remember them taking some losses that really shocked people.





They struggled for a long time to get to the level where they are now.





The best KO team

I'm biased, but the 2008 Narwan side was the best team I've ever seen. I don't think anyone ever stood a chance against them.





We had the Briggs brothers and Edward Smith on the bench, Michael and Clarrie Moran at the top of their games in the halves, my cousin Dennis Moore; really solid KO players.





We'd lost our front rower Alf Atkinson. He passed away from a heart attack at the side of the field, but we went to the final against La Perouse, and they were a strong side.





Even Cody Walker said we were the strongest team he'd seen. He came down with a strong Mindaribba side, they had Pete and Rod Jensen, the Robinson brothers Reece and Travis, all the Young's Michael, Luke and Ben, NRL players all through. And we wiped the floor with them!





The truth is, you've got to have a balance. It's not just about star names; it's the boys who grew up together and want to play with each other that make a great team, and that's what Narwan was in 2008.





Coaching my daughter

Last but certainly not least was when I coached my girl Yilara for the Narwan Eels at the 2019 Knockout.





It was such a proud moment to watch. She was 16-years-old at the time and she produced her own memorable moment.





In the semi-final against Redfern All Blacks she made a massive break, running 90 metres before being pulled down just before the line. The team ended up scoring and qualifying for the final.





Can't wait to make many more memories in this event we love so much. See you all down the South Coast this weekend.



