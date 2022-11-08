A 'fulfilled' Ash Barty rules out a return to professional tennis

The former World No. 1 reflected on the crazy lifestyle at the top of world sport, and is happier where she is now.

Ash Barty

Ash Barty's retirement from tennis has seen at outpouring of support from around the world. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Ash Barty has spoken about her contentment in her post-tennis life.

The Ngarigo woman shocked the world
when she exited the sport at the top of her game
earlier this year.

While Serena Williams, who also retired from competitive tennis this year, has flagged a possible comeback, Barty said
she is happy outside of the world of elite sport
.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Ash Barty named NAIDOC Person of the Year

"No, no, no, I'll leave that to the pros," she told the ABC on Tuesday.

"I'm completely content, fulfilled and happy. I had the opportunity to live out my dream, and not many people get to genuinely [do that]... it was an incredible journey."

Speaking of her decision to leave the sport, Barty said that despite feeling certain it was the right thing to do, she nonetheless felt nervous on the eve of the announcement.

"In the end I knew it was right for me, and regardless of the opinion of others ... it was [about] trusting myself."

'Be yourself'

Ashleigh Barty
Ash Barty in her heyday. Source: AAP
Barty has been open before about the struggles of competing at the highest levels on courts all over the world.

The pressures almost saw her bow out of the game she loved before achieving the heights she was capable of.

On the other side of the fence now, she says the busy lifestyle is a matter for individual athletes.

"You can choose your schedule ... for me, i really wanted to be fully committed and play well the whole season.

"I think the beauty of the tennis calendar is that it's so full. It offers so much opportunity for people."

For others who may be looking to the 26-year-old for inspiration, she's full of encouragement.

"Be yourself. Don't forget what it felt like to pick up a racquet for the first time ... what made you fall in love with the sport and what kept you coming back."
READ MORE

Ash Barty announces engagement

Share
2 min read
Published 8 November 2022 at 3:48pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Aboriginal families to take part in racism inquiry on basis AFL 'admits own failings'

AFL

Why these Torres Strait Islanders built a sea wall at Parliament House

Culture and Language

Decision on who will replace Queen Elizabeth on the $5 note looms

Aboriginal woman allegedly pressured to terminate pregnancy by Hawthorn speaks up

AFL

The fun and mischief of growing up on Country brought to life in new NITV children's series

Entertainment

Aboriginal Flag to fly on all Inner West council buildings

Country

Tony Armstrong says he won't be silenced after receiving hateful mail

Racism

Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

Justice