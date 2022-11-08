A 'fulfilled' Ash Barty rules out a return to professional tennis

Ash Barty has spoken about her contentment in her post-tennis life.





The Ngarigo woman shocked the world when she exited the sport at the top of her game earlier this year.





While Serena Williams, who also retired from competitive tennis this year, has flagged a possible comeback, Barty said she is happy outside of the world of elite sport .



"No, no, no, I'll leave that to the pros," she told the ABC on Tuesday.





"I'm completely content, fulfilled and happy. I had the opportunity to live out my dream, and not many people get to genuinely [do that]... it was an incredible journey."





Speaking of her decision to leave the sport, Barty said that despite feeling certain it was the right thing to do, she nonetheless felt nervous on the eve of the announcement.





"In the end I knew it was right for me, and regardless of the opinion of others ... it was [about] trusting myself."



'Be yourself'

Ash Barty in her heyday. Source: AAP Barty has been open before about the struggles of competing at the highest levels on courts all over the world.





The pressures almost saw her bow out of the game she loved before achieving the heights she was capable of.





On the other side of the fence now, she says the busy lifestyle is a matter for individual athletes.





"You can choose your schedule ... for me, i really wanted to be fully committed and play well the whole season.





"I think the beauty of the tennis calendar is that it's so full. It offers so much opportunity for people."





For others who may be looking to the 26-year-old for inspiration, she's full of encouragement.





"Be yourself. Don't forget what it felt like to pick up a racquet for the first time ... what made you fall in love with the sport and what kept you coming back."

