How to Acknowledge Country in a meaningful way

An Acknowledgement of Country recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the Traditional Owners of the many nations that make up this continent.

It's usually delivered as part of a welcome at a range of events, and anyone can deliver one.

A Welcome to Country on the other hand can only be delivered by the Traditional Owners of the land or by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who have been given permission from Traditional Owners.
Do you know what Aboriginal land you're on today?

Non-Indigenous people can be wary of saying the wrong thing when delivering an Acknowledgement of Country, and can fall into the trap of using the same script over and over.

But it doesn't have to be formulaic. Here's a few tips for giving a meaningful acknowledgement from Uncle Chris Tobin, a Darug cultural educator and artist.
Acknowledging Country: a modern history

Know who the Traditional Owners are

Know their name (and how to pronounce it properly) and know their story. If you don't know, you can easily find out. Many
council websites
include an Acknowledgement of the local Traditional Owners.

Uncle Chris says he includes some cultural history specific to people he is acknowledging, which people might not know or have thought about.

"Aboriginal land is not for sale. And so I try to share that Aboriginal people have a deeper understanding of Country," says Uncle Chris.

"I'll put that in there just so people are thoughtful when they're making decisions on Country."
Uncle Chris Tobin says he uses Foundation Day as an opportunity to 'teach'
Uncle Chris Tobin. Source: NITV / NITV

Make it personal

This makes an Acknowledgement of Country less tokenistic.

Anyone can copy a script, but including some personal elements shows a level of care.

That can even be some of the history of the traditional lands you're standing on.
How Indigenous knowledge solved the mystery of age-old desert circles

Adapt the Acknowledgement to your event

If your Acknowledgement relates to what the meeting or event taking place is, that's another sign you've taken care with it.

"If I've got someone for three minutes, I'll look to find something that will resonate with the group of people I'm talking to and what they're meeting for," said Uncle Chris.

For example, if you're at a school or university, acknowledge the important and deep knowledge that has been passed on from First Nations people.
How this ancient dance is revolutionising the seafood industry

Be sincere

Take your time! We're all busy people, but rushing through an Acknowledgement of Country is disrespectful.

Uncle Chris has a simple suggestion: "Just do it respectfully."

Don't say 'emerging Elders'

Published 10 May 2023
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

