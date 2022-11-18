For Our Elders: 2023 NAIDOC theme announced

The National NAIDOC Committee has announced the 2023 theme, For Our Elders.





The week, which takes place in July of 2023, will seek to celebrate the contributions, love and legacy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders.



READ MORE 7 historical moments where mob Got up, Stood up and Showed up

Advertisement

Each year the NAIDOC Awards celebrate the contribution of two Elders, with the male and female Elder of the Year Awards.





In 2022, Yorta Yorta and Wurundjeri educator and Sapphire Dr Lois Peeler was awarded alongside actor and activism Uncle Jack Charles .



In a statement announcing the 2023 theme, the Committee acknowledged the "prominent place" and "important role" Elders hold.





"They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and our loved ones," it read.





"Our loved ones who pick us up in our low moments and celebrate us in our high ones. Who cook us a feed to comfort us and pull us into line, when we need them too.





"They guide our generations and pave the way for us to take the paths we can take today. Guidance, not only through generations of advocacy and activism, but in everyday life and how to place ourselves in the world."



The committee highlighted the contributions of Elders in health, education, arts, politics, and in advocating for Country and community.





"The struggles of our Elders help to move us forward today. The equality we continue to fight for is found in their fight," they said.





"Their tenacity and strength has carried the survival of our people.





"It is their influence and through their learnings that we must ensure that when it comes to future decision making for our people, there is nothing about us - without us."





The appointment of the theme is an opportunity to celebrate, empower and pay respect to Elders lost, and "those who continue fighting".

