State Politics

This ancient cave art was vandalised. Now it has high level security

The Koonalda Cave featured art that dated back over 20 thousand years.

314095221_813537296726241_319316853402588911_n.jpg

Vandals have damaged rock art in Koonalda Cave along the Nullarbor Plain in South Australia. Source: Facebook

The South Australian government has moved to protect one of the state's most ancient Aboriginal heritage sites after it was vandalised last year.

Ancient rock art at Koonalda Cave was destroyed after persons unknown broke through barbed wire fencing to get into the site in late December.

The ancient finger markings and other archaeological items are evidence of Aboriginal life dating back more than 22,000 years and are sacred to Mirning Traditional Owners in the Nullarbor Plain.
READ MORE

Elders' requests for better protection were ignored. Now 30,000-year-old rock art has been vandalised

e6cbca4a0e1aca24e8661e35d47cfc13.jfif
The 30,000-year-old artwork in Koonalda cave was graffitied. Credit: Mirning cultural group
Now, the federal government has announced a $400,000 grant to protect the site in the future in partnership with local Aboriginal people and the SA government.

The funding will be used for conservation management at the site, including the installation of the security system and better fencing.

"It was devastating to hear about the vandalism that occurred late last year," federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Wednesday.

SA Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher said it was crucial that such sites are protected.

Individuals convicted of breaching SA's Aboriginal heritage protection laws face up to six months in prison or a $10,000 fine.
READ MORE

'Racist rot': Neo-nazi's slammed for KKK ritual on sacred land

Share
1 min read
Published 29 March 2023 12:12pm
Updated 29 March 2023 12:41pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

328879739_2985254191771442_1520048758498050643_n.jpg

Their father was last seen in a Lismore park. A year after the floods, it's where they gather to honour him

Country

INVASION DAY RALLY SYDNEY

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

Politics

NRL RABBITOHS EELS

'Absolute joke': Blake Ferguson rips NRL for leaving him with medical bills

Sport

95th Academy Award Nominations Announcement

How did 'souvenirs' of Aboriginal Land end up in the Academy Awards' official gift bag?

Country

hakea prison

Aboriginal man found dead in Perth prison

Death in Custody

rolfe yuendumu web hero v2.jpg

The inquest into Kumanjayi Walker’s death resumed this week. Here's what happened

Justice

Tyron shearing comp web hero.jpg

18 months ago Tyron picked up the clippers. Now he's an international shearing champion

Excellence

RACIST COMEDIAN ISAAC BUTTERFIELD WEB HERO.jpg

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

Entertainment