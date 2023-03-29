This ancient cave art was vandalised. Now it has high level security

The South Australian government has moved to protect one of the state's most ancient Aboriginal heritage sites after it was vandalised last year.





Ancient rock art at Koonalda Cave was destroyed after persons unknown broke through barbed wire fencing to get into the site in late December.





The ancient finger markings and other archaeological items are evidence of Aboriginal life dating back more than 22,000 years and are sacred to Mirning Traditional Owners in the Nullarbor Plain.



The 30,000-year-old artwork in Koonalda cave was graffitied. Credit: Mirning cultural group Now, the federal government has announced a $400,000 grant to protect the site in the future in partnership with local Aboriginal people and the SA government.





The funding will be used for conservation management at the site, including the installation of the security system and better fencing.





"It was devastating to hear about the vandalism that occurred late last year," federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Wednesday.





SA Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher said it was crucial that such sites are protected.



